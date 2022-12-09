Thunder Bay – Weather – There are Extreme Cold Warnings in effect for Fort Severn / Wasaho Cree Nation and Peawanuck. Across Western Ontario far more moderate temperatures are in effect.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will be light up to 15 km/h.

High zero. Wind chill minus 17 this morning.

Tonight cloudy skies will continue along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Temperature steady near zero.

Fort Frances

It is -11 this morning under cloudy skies. Those skies will becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. There is a risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 2. Wind chill minus 21 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will becoming cloudy this evening. A few flurries beginning before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 9.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

-17 to start the day in Dryden under cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning and with a risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 4. Wind chill minus 24 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon.

Tonight will see continued clouds. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h late this evening. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 13.

Wasaho Cree Nation

An extreme cold warning remains in effect. It is -31 this morning to start your Friday. Mainly sunny skies are forecast. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon.

High minus 18. Wind chill minus 45 this morning and minus 28 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight the forecast is calling for increasing cloudiness early this evening. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h. Low minus 20 with temperature rising to minus 15 by morning. Wind chill minus 33 this evening and minus 26 overnight. Risk of frostbite.