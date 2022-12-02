JACOB MARLEY’S CHRISTMAS CAROL by Tom Mula opens next week! We are excited to announce Artistic Director Thom Currie will be making his Magnus Theatre stage debut as Jacob Marley.
“Marley was dead, to begin with…” —and what happens to Ebenezer Scrooge’s mean, sour, pruney old business partner after that? Chained and shackled, Marley is condemned to a hellish eternity. He’s even given his own private tormentor: a malicious little hell-sprite who thoroughly enjoys his work. Desperate, Marley accepts his one chance to free himself: To escape his own chains, he must first redeem Scrooge. So begins a journey of laughter and terror, redemption and renewal, during which Scrooge’s heart, indeed, is opened; but not before Marley—in this irreverent, funny and deeply moving story—discovers his own.
Running from Dec. 6th to Dec. 24th, JACOB MARLEY’S CHRISTMAS CAROL is a spirited adaptation of the beloved Holiday Classic!