THUNDER BAY – ENTERTAINMENT – Magnus Theatre is excited to bring TWO INDIANS by Falen Johnson to the Magnus Theatre Mainstage beginning on January 25th!

TWO INDIANS by Falen Johnson

Directed by Natalie Robitaille

Featuring: Cheyenne Scott and Danelle Charette

January 25 – February 10, 2024

Win lives on the rez and Roe lives in the city, where she fled after a terrible family tragedy. After years apart, the two cousins reunite in a Toronto alley to recreate a ceremony from their childhood, but can they remember how? Has the world changed too much? Have they?

Tickets are ON SALE NOW online at magnustheatre.com or by calling the Box Office (807.345.5552) or in person on Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:30pm – 3:30pm