Today’s Forecast: Sunny Start with Chilly Winds

Sioux Lookout wakes up to a chilly -16°C morning, with sunny skies giving way to increasing cloudiness around noon. Expect light winds at up to 15 km/h, keeping temperatures steady near -14°C. However, the wind chill factor will make it feel closer to a biting -22°C, so bundle up!

Tonight: Frostbite Alert with Partly Cloudy Skies

The evening will see partly cloudy conditions with continuous winds up to 15 km/h. Temperatures will plummet to a low of -25°C, with wind chills making it feel like -20°C early in the evening and a harsh -32°C overnight. Residents should be cautious of frostbite risks.

Monday, 8th January: Mainly Cloudy with Chance of Flurries

The day will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries. Light winds will persist, and the high is expected to be around -11°C. Morning wind chills could reach -30°C, easing slightly to -17°C in the afternoon, still carrying a risk of frostbite. Nighttime will bring cloudy skies and a 40% chance of flurries, with lows around -19°C.

Tuesday, 9th January: Sun and Cloud Mix with Continued Cold

Tuesday will offer a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -14°C. The night will see cloudy periods and a 30% chance of flurries, as temperatures drop to around -23°C.