Weather Summary for Whitesand and Armstrong, January 7-9

Residents of Whitesand and Armstrong are waking up to a bitterly cold Sunday with temperatures starting at -22°C. The day will see periods of snow ending in the morning, followed by mainly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of flurries. Winds are picking up, becoming northwest at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h in the early morning. The high is expected to be -14°C, but the wind chill will make it feel as cold as -27°C in the morning and -21°C in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Forecast

Tonight’s weather turns partly cloudy with lighter winds up to 15 km/h. However, the temperature will plummet to a low of -30°C, and the wind chill will drop even further to -22°C in the evening and a harsh -34°C overnight. There is a risk of frostbite in these conditions.

Monday’s Outlook

Monday brings a mix of sun and cloud, with light winds continuing at speeds up to 15 km/h. The high for the day will be around -15°C, but the wind chill in the morning will be an extreme -36°C, improving slightly to -22°C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite remains high.

Monday Night Weather

The night will be cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -15°C.

Tuesday’s Conditions

Tuesday remains cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries and a high of -13°C. Nighttime will see cloudy periods with a 60% chance of flurries and a low of -25°C.