Chilly Clouds Over Toronto: A Brisk and Overcast Weekend Ahead

Weather Summary for Toronto, January 7-9

As Toronto residents wake up to a cloudy Sunday morning, the city braces for a chilly and predominantly overcast weekend. Temperatures hovering around -5°C mark the start of Sunday, with conditions remaining mainly cloudy throughout the day. The wind will be gentle, blowing at speeds of up to 15 km/h. Despite reaching a high of +2°C, the wind chill factor will make it feel as cold as -8°C in the morning. The UV index stays low at 1.

Sunday Night Outlook The evening maintains the trend with mainly cloudy skies and persistent winds up to 15 km/h. The temperature is expected to drop to a low of -3°C, and the wind chill will continue to be a factor, feeling like -8°C overnight.

Monday Forecast Monday follows suit with mainly cloudy skies and light winds. The temperature will see a slight increase, with a high of +3°C expected, though the morning wind chill will make it feel like -7°C. The UV index remains low.

Monday Night Projections The clouds persist into Monday night, with the temperature holding steady at a low of -1°C.

Looking Ahead to Tuesday Tuesday brings a change, with snow expected and a high of +3°C. The night could see either snow or rain, with temperatures not dropping below +3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Given the chilly and cloudy conditions, it is advisable to dress in warm layers. A thick coat, gloves, a beanie, and a scarf are recommended, especially in the mornings and evenings when the wind chill is more pronounced. Don’t forget your sunglasses for the occasional sunny breaks.

Toronto Weather Trivia: Did you know that Toronto’s coldest day ever recorded was -31.3°C on January 4, 1981? While we’re not experiencing temperatures quite that extreme, it’s always interesting to remember the historical extremes of our city’s weather!