WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Winnipeg wakes up to a frosty morning, residents should prepare for light snow and mainly cloudy skies. The temperature currently sits at a chilly -19°C with a 30 percent chance of light snow this morning.

Visibility may be limited due to fog patches, which are expected to dissipate later in the morning. The north wind blowing at 20 km/h will gradually become lighter, but don’t let that fool you – it’s still going to be a cold day.

The high is expected to reach only -13°C. However, the wind chill is a significant factor, making it feel like a biting -28°C this morning and improving slightly to -19°C in the afternoon. There is a risk of frostbite, so residents are advised to dress warmly in layers, cover exposed skin, and consider staying indoors if possible.

Tonight, the weather takes a turn as it remains cloudy with periods of snow beginning overnight. The expected snowfall is around 2 cm, and with winds up to 15 km/h, the low will dip to -18°C. The wind chill will hover near -25°C, so keep those blankets handy.

Monday, 8 January, will continue with periods of snow, accumulating 2 to 4 cm. Despite light winds up to 15 km/h, the high will only be -13°C, with a wind chill near -22°C. Layering with thermal wear, a heavy coat, gloves, and a hat will be essential.

Monday night promises some respite as the skies start clearing, but the temperature will drop to a low of -24°C.

Tuesday, 9 January, offers a slight change with a mix of sun and cloud. The high will be -17°C, so don’t pack away your winter gear just yet. Tuesday night will see periods of snow with a low of -18°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the forecast, Winnipeg residents should opt for insulated jackets, thermal innerwear, woolen socks, and waterproof boots. Don’t forget to wear a hat, scarf, and gloves to protect against frostbite.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the coldest temperature ever recorded in Winnipeg was -47.8°C on December 24, 1879? Despite the current cold, Winnipeggers have weathered much colder winters in the past!