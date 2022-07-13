THUNDER BAY – ENTERTAINMENT – A BLUEGRASS CELEBRATION opens on July 14th on the Boshcoff Summer Stage. The original music revue was conceived and written by legendary Thunder Bay playwright and actor Jo-Ann Waytowich, well known to audiences far and wide for her iconic Ivanka character.

The inspiration for the latest show came during the pandemic lockdowns, when Waytowich was sequestered to her home and embraced her creative outlet to pass the time meaningfully. The result is an original play that features bluegrass music for a hilarious and relatable look at the year in isolation from the point of view of three women at different stages of life. Directed by Magnus Theatre Artistic Director Thom Currie, with musical direction by celebrated local musician Danny Johnson, the production features an ensemble of local actors and musicians.

After the success of HOME last season, Magnus Theatre knew they wanted to bring this musical to the stage for those who didn’t get a chance to see it last season. The new Saddlespan tent allows the cast to bring a new, open-air experience to the audience and community!

The cast is made up of Jo-Ann Waytowich, Danny Johnson, Susie Campbell, and Jasmine Madeo, accompanied by a four-piece band including Robert Balabuck on Banjo, Martin Blanchet on Bass, Olivia Korkola on fiddle, and Dan Zadkovich on mandolin.

Tickets for HOME: A BLUEGRASS CELEBRATION are available on Magnus Theatre’s website at www.magnustheatre.com or by phone at 807.345.5552. The show runs from July 14th until July 30th on the Boshcoff Summer Stage

For more information about tickets, show times, and health and safety protocols, please visit www.magnustheatre.com

