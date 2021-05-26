TORONTO – NEWS – Chris “Sky” Saccoccia according to court documents allegedly threatened to kill Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

The controversial anti-masker who was arrested in Thunder Bay after speaking at a rally, complaining about the restrictions that are in place as a part of the global pandemic.

Apparently Saccoccia also threaten the lives of other Canadian premiers.

When police came to arrest Saccoccia he allegedly drove his vehicle at a police officer who tried to arrest him.

Saccoccia allegedly told a man named Rob Carbone, who is the leader of the Republican Party of Canada that he wished to kill Carbone, Ford and all of the premiers in Canada, on or about May 12, 2021.

Developing…