Chris Saccoccia and Event Organizers Charged by Thunder Bay Police

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have have arrested Chris Sky.

There were two anti-mask rallies in Thunder Bay tonight where Chris Sky or Chris Saccoccia a self-styled motivational speaker was scheduled to speak out.

He was missing in action at the scheduled rally at Waverly Park. Thunder Bay Police had explained Saccoccia that if he were to speak he would be violating public health rules.

Instead, as he expressed on a video posted on his Twitch account he “Just happened” to show up at Hillcrest Park where a large crowd had gathered.

At the rally large numbers of people from in their vehicles were honking their horns and trying to drown out the speakers at the protest rally.

They were told that Sky was under a gag order.

Thunder Bay Police Service report that they became aware last week of a potential large gathering being organized to take place in the city despite provincial emergency orders prohibiting such activities.

The gathering was organized by a group that was staging similar events at various cities amid a cross-country tour. Following an investigation, police determined the organized gathering, which took place in the evening of Tuesday, April 27, was in violation of the province’s current Stay-at-Home Order.

Two event organizers — one person from Thunder Bay and one person from British Columbia — were charged under the province’s Emergency Management And Civil Protection Act.

Police report that a 37-year-old King City, Ontario man was charged with Breach of Undertaking and charged under the Emergency Management And Civil Protection Act. He was arrested following Tuesday evening’s gathering and released with a future court date.

TBPS state in a media release “We all have obligations regarding the provincial orders. We will enforce when situations dictate, such as incidents where there has been a blatant disregard of the province’s emergency orders”.

In most other cases, the members of the Thunder Bay Police Service will continue to focus on the 4 E’s:

• Engage (with the individuals)

• Explain (why we are there)

• Educate (on the rules and regulations)

• Enforce (as a last resort)

Police state that they will continue to work with our public health partners to ensure the orders are followed.

Several hundred people attended first a rally at Waverly Park first reported by NetNewsLedger on Saturday. There was a second gathering at Hillcrest Park.

The rally was primarily an anti-government event protesting the vaccines, with Sky saying at Hillcrest Park it is all about controlling people.

Saccoccia has been travelling from Vancouver for his “Freedom Convoy” which has held events in a number of cities.

At one of the Alberta events one of the people has tested positive for COVID-19 and health officials are asking all who attended to get tested.

Sky claimed he was here to “pick up the torch from Terry Fox” and that he was here to “Wake up the Giant”.

Entering Ontario, he told the OPP according to a video that Saccoccia also posted to his Twitch channel that he was simply travelling home.

Saccoccia now faced charges of breach of undertaking, and other charges under Ontario’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. Saccocciae was released by police and will have his day in court to answer to the charges in the future.

Event organizers were also charged under the provinces Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Social Media posts in Thunder Bay have been very busy tonight on this story with a vast majority of people thankful police stepped up and made the arrests.

Developing…