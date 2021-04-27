QUEEN’S PARK — Premier Doug Ford’s plan to double down on the federal government’s inadequate sick benefit is not a substitute for paid sick days, and is just another way to avoid taking responsibility for protecting Ontario workers. New Democrats know the best way to save lives and stop the spread is paid sick days now.

Here is what doctors on the front-lines and medical experts are saying:

“Doubling down on the CRSB will not address the root cause of workplace transmission Workers need reassurance their paycheque will be unchanged if they take time off for: symptoms/to care for symptomatic dependents, exposure, testing, vaccination, recovery from vaccination.” – Dr. Michael Warner, Michael Garron Hospital

“There is NO level of incredulity to express my shock, disappointment to this response… This is THE definition of passing the buck. And more will die needlessly because “essential” means nothing now.” – Dr. Abdu Sharkawy, Infectious Disease Specialist

“The Ontario premier immediately received Paid Sick Days after having to isolate. This was helpful, as he has difficulty using a computer. So now, he is looking at doubling CRSB, which requires people to wait for payment and use a computer. The hypocrisy is staggering.” – Dr. Amit Arya, Palliative Care Physician

“Doubling CRSB is NOT Paid Sick Days. One is a time-limited program with barriers to access and various restrictions. The other is supposed to be universal, without barriers and accessible. This is no where close to the critical help Ontario essential workers need.” – Dr. Maria Daniel, Resident Physician at Queen’s University

“Today’s news on [Doug Ford’s] Paid Sick Days approach is troubling. A CRSB top-up will not work… The same half-measures that precipitated this crisis, will not lead us out of it.” – Dr. Dannyaal Razza, Family Physician