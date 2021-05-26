WINNIPEG – COVID-19 Update – Public health officials report one new death in a person with COVID-19 today:

• a female in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Home.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 13.3 per cent provincially and 15 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 AM CDT today, 312 new cases of the virus have been identified. However, two cases have been removed due to data correction. This brings the net-new number of cases today to 310 and the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 49,356.

Today’s COVID-19 data shows:

• 20 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• seven cases in the Northern health region.

• 11 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region;

• 34 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• 240 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows:

• 4,792 active cases and 43,529 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• 253 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 65 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 318 hospitalizations;

• 57 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 17 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care, for a total of 74 ICU patients;

• 2,297 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 754,338;

• due to a data correction, one death that had been reported earlier has been removed so the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,035; the death was a male in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region and reported May 25.

Public health officials are reminding Manitobans that in most cases, they should only seek testing at a provincial test site if they are symptomatic or have been advised by public health that they are a close contact. This will help ensure that those who need to be tested can continue to access testing as easily as possible.