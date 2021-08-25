Chris Saccoccia – Chris Sky Arrested in Winnipeg

By
NetNewsLedger
-
Chris Sky - Image Facebook
Chris Sky - Image Facebook

Winnipeg – NEWS – Chris Saccoccia (aka Chris Sky) has been arrested in Winnipeg. Winnipeg Police arrested Saccoccia yesterday as he arrived in the city.

Reportedly there was a warrant out for his arrest which stemmed from a rally held in the city earlier this year.

The anti-mask activist also faces charges in Ontario, first in Thunder Bay where he was arrested following a rally in the city at Hillcrest Park.

He also faces charges, which he denies for threatening to kill Premier Ford.

Developing…

