Winnipeg – NEWS – Chris Saccoccia (aka Chris Sky) has been arrested in Winnipeg. Winnipeg Police arrested Saccoccia yesterday as he arrived in the city.

Reportedly there was a warrant out for his arrest which stemmed from a rally held in the city earlier this year.

BREAKING: Anti-vaxxer Chris Saccoccia (aka Chris Sky) was arrested today by @wpgpolice. Saccoccia is currently out on bail for threatening to murder Ontario Premier Doug Ford. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/HGQZIxGQoi — Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) August 24, 2021

The anti-mask activist also faces charges in Ontario, first in Thunder Bay where he was arrested following a rally in the city at Hillcrest Park.

He also faces charges, which he denies for threatening to kill Premier Ford.

Developing…