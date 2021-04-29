Thunder Bay – It appears that Thunder Bay Police may have opened the door to additional charges being laid against anti-mask activist Chris Saccoccia.

Chris Sky as he calling himself is facing fines over the rallies in Winnipeg on Sunday, two days before the rally in Thunder Bay, where he was arrested and charged for violations of the Ontario pandemic regulations.

Now the Province of Manitoba has also stuck both Chris Saccoccia and the organizer of the Winnipeg Rally with fines of $1,296 for violation of Manitoba rules.

In Manitoba there are regulations requiring visitors to the province to quarantine for two weeks when entering the province.

Saccoccia, who is a resident of King City township north of Toronto, was traveling across the country in what the group called the “Freedom Convoy”.

At the Manitoba / Ontario provincial boundary, Saccoccia told the Ontario Provincial Police he was travelling to his home in King County.

He was a no-show at the rally in Thunder Bay which had advertised him as the speaker, but then later showed up at Hillcrest Park where he spoke to a fairly large gathering.

The gathering exceeded Ontario regulations, none of the participants were wearing any PPE.

In Medicine Hat Alberta at a “Freedom Convoy” rally one of the participants has tested positive for COVID-19. Health authorities in Alberta have asked people who were at the event to get tested for the virus.