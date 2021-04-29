KENORA – COVID-19 – Three employees at the No Frills in Kenora have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) report that they has been informed of three new positive COVID-19 results in Kenora who are employed at No Frills.

The NWHU says that “The risk to customers is low if prevention measures such as physical distancing and masking were practised. All customers of the store over the past two weeks should monitor themselves for symptoms. If anyone develops symptoms of COVID-19, self-isolate immediately and arrange for testing. The Kenora Assessment Centre can be reached at 807-468-9861 ext. 2483”.

All close contacts of these new cases have been notified and have been told to self-isolate. NWHU will update the public if it is determined there is an increased risk to the community. At this time, the highest risk of spread from these cases appears to be to staff at the store. No one should go to work if they have even one symptom of COVID-19, as attending work when unwell puts others’ lives at risk.

The public is reminded that being near a person who is infected is what increases your risk of getting COVID-19. For this reason, NWHU urges the public to stay two metres away from others when running errands or shopping for essential items. Continue to practise prevention measures and to not gather with anyone you do not live with to keep your risk low.