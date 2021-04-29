Thunder Bay – LIVING – It might surprise you but Thunder Bay is despite the geographic distances, a bike-friendly community. There is a growing and progressive cycling community here with growing numbers of bike commuters and year-round cyclists.

As the snow melts, bike lanes in the city are opening for the year on May 1.

The bike lanes are being cleaned of winter’s gravel and grime, as each zone’s street sweeping concludes.

Bike lanes will remain open until Nov. 15, weather permitting. Restrictions to on-street parking in designated bike lanes will be enforced during this period – drivers are advised to check signage.

Motorists are asked to be aware of cyclists, respect bike lanes and share the road.

Thunder Bay’s bike lanes are part of the Active Transportation Network. Active transportation, including cycling, is encouraged as it builds healthy, active and vibrant communities with benefits ranging from increased fitness and health to reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

If you have not thought about biking – right now with COVID-19 maybe this is the year, you get out of the house, can get fresh air and exercise.

If you want to try biking, you can even rent a bike at Community Spokes on Simpson Street. Cycling is for young and old alike and is a great way to improve your health and to help the environment.