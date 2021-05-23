TORONTO – NEWS – Toronto Police Service has arrested and charged a man after he allegedly threatened to shoot a member of the public and elected officials.

Toronto Police in a statement say it is alleged that:

– on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, a man threatened to shoot people several times over the phone

– the threat was reported to the Toronto Police Service in the early hours of Wednesday, May 19, 2021 and police opened an investigation

– on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 19, 2021, officers attended an address in York Region to arrest the man

– while officers were there, the man got into his vehicle to drive away

– police attempted to block the vehicle and an officer got out of the car to approach the man

– the man reversed and then drove directly at the officer, causing him to jump out of the way to avoid being hit

– the man then sped away from the officers

On Thursday, May 20, 2021, Chris Saccoccia, known on social media as Chris Sky, a 37-year-old man from York Region, turned himself in at 53 Division. He has been criminally charged with:

1. Three counts of Utter Death Threat

2. Assault Peace Officer with a Weapon

3. Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance

Chris Saccoccia is scheduled to appear at College Park Court, today (Thursday, May 20, 2021) in room 507.

Saccoccia also faces a number of charges for unlawful gatherings as a part of his campaign against COVID-19 regulations.

After travelling from British Columbia to his home in Ontario, Saccoccia spoke at rallies in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and in Thunder Bay.

He was arrested and charged in Thunder Bay by police on April 27th.

The accused is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.