Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – The wet weekend weather has dampened down the forest fire hazard across the region.

Forest fire emergency restrictions to be lifted near Willard Lake – Kenora District

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is advising the public that the forest fire Implementation Order that was put in place due to extreme fire activity in the Willard Lake area from the Kenora 25 and Kenora 30 fires, will no longer be in effect as of May 24, 2021 at 6:00am Central Standard Time. All restrictions related to the evacuation, travel, use and access of the previously identified areas within the Willard Lake area will be lifted.

The public is reminded that Kenora fires 25 and 30 are active fires with ongoing fire suppression. Please be mindful of crews working the fires and near roadways.

The interior of a forest fire is dangerous and the public should not enter this area. Trees with weakened root systems could fall over and cause injury. There will be visible smoke in the interior of this fire for some time. This is the normal process for extinguishing a forest fire.

Residents are reminded that an additional Implementation Order restricting public access to areas near the Kenora 27 fire, north of Minaki, ON, remains in effect until further notice.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry would like to thank the public for their cooperation during this time.

No new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of May 23.

At the time of this update there were 15 active fires in the region. Six fires are not under control, two fires are being held and seven fires are under control. One fire was declared out today.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low across the region with a few pockets of moderate hazard conditions.

Fires of Note

Kenora 25 (2,062 hectares, not under control), Kenora 30 (1,162 hectares, not under control) 21 crews and eight helicopters are working on both fires to extinguish hotspots. An additional five crews were assigned the fire today Continued wet weather and cool temps have resulted in minimal fire behaviour.

Infra-red scanning of the is ongoing to identify targets for crews.

(2,062 hectares, not under control), (1,162 hectares, not under control) Kenora 27 (4,480 hectares, not under control) An Implementation Order remains in effect in the fire area for public safety and effective fire suppression. 10 FireRanger crews are at work extinguishing hotspots on the fire's perimeter and establishing campsites and helipads for incoming crews.

Fire behaviour continues to be low as a result of wet weather.

