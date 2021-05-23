Moosonee COVID update – The Bad News : There are 38 positive cases currently in Moosonee and a number of positive cases in neighbouring communities. These numbers are approx due to the rapid escalation, and requirements to notify the individuals first, community leaders and various agencies – point remains that they are Bad Numbers.

The less Bad News: There were 11 cases announced Friday, 4 announced Saturday, 2 announced Sunday. The trend in Town is downward…..which might mean we are getting on top of identifying the positive cases – it also might simply mean its a slowdown in reporting due to a long weekend or the remaining positive cases have not been tested for and identified…. Lets keep our well washed and disinfected fingers crossed!

Kudos to community members who are working hard at getting control of this outbreak – residents who are taking the right steps, Residents who are volunteering , Nurses and Paramedics, and police officers, and Town staff, Store workers and Teachers, so many people trying to deal with the outbreak and their regular jobs, and at the same time taking care of families and friends.

The Town Remains under a STATE OF EMERGENCY

if you have a symptom of COVID-19, call the Moosonee Health Centre, book a time, get swabbed.

Stay home, if you can, with your own household.

Call the Porcupine Health Unit’s Moosonee office to book a 1st or 2nd vaccine shot.

Vaccine Shots for Ages 12-17 are currently scheduled for approx June 14 in Moosonee and Moose Factory through Operation Remote Immunity part 2 ( the process starts in the Peawanuck and works south to Moosonee). Efforts are currently in play to move this date earlier but new news as yet.