WINNIPEG – COVID-19 Update – Winnipeg Police have provided some updates on the arrest of Chris Saccoccia, the well known anti-mask advocate.

Police report that on August 24, 2021, members of the Public Safety Investigation Unit of Manitoba Justice and officers from the WPS Central District were in the vicinity of Portage Avenue and St. Mary Avenue at the scene of an anti-mask rally. Officers observed a male known to be the subject of an arrest warrant obtained by Manitoba Justice.

Christopher SACCOCCIA, 38, was arrested at the scene on the strength of the warrant.

He was released after a bail hearing on a Release Order.

The Arrest Warrant was issued based on the following:

In January 2021, the accused contravened the Self-isolation Order for persons entering Manitoba authorized under the Public Health Act by failing to self-isolate upon his arrival into Manitoba.

In April 2021, the accused contravened the gathering Order by participating in a gathering of more than ten persons at an outdoor public place.

The Public Safety Investigation Unit of Manitoba Justice subsequently submitted the accused Christopher SACCOCCIA for an arrest Warrant.

In May 2021, an endorsed warrant was issued for the arrest of Saccoccia for contravention of the Public Health Act.

On social media, Saccoccia was daring Winnipeg Police to arrest him.

Now he is calling the arrest illegal saying that the warrant was fraudulent and fake.

ILLEGALLY ARRESTED IN WINNIPEG ON FRAUDULENT, FAKE, WARRANT! This is gonna be HUGE pic.twitter.com/d6lyqQyOnH — Chris Sky🧱 (@chrissaccoccia1) August 25, 2021

Saccoccia was first arrested in Thunder Bay, when he attended a rally at Hillcrest Park. Winnipeg Police followed issuing warrants for his arrest.

He also faces charges in Toronto over allegedly making threats against Premier Ford and another man.