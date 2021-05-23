Thunder Bay – Weather – After a very warm Saturday, Mom Nature has pulled back to let a much cooler day happen Sunday.

A low pressure system is winding its way through the region.

As we continue under the provincial lockdown. Here is a thought for those who are struggling.

Willie Nelson says, “Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you’ll start having positive results.”

You can do it. Remember, “You’re Beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

Cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of drizzle early this morning are greeting our readers and listeners in Thunder Bay this morning. It is 5 on the way to a high of 9. Winds will becoming east at 20 km/h late this morning.

Tonight it will be mainly cloudy. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 7.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 3 in Sioux Lookout this morning. Skies are cloudy, there is a 30 per cent chance of drizzle early this morning before becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h late this morning. High for the day will be 13. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy. Winds will be from the southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 7.

Washaho Cree Nation Outlook

Cloudy skies will give way to clearing this morning. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 by later this morning.

High today will be 13. Wind chill minus 4 this morning. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 4.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Outlook

It is 5 in Kenora under mainly cloudy skies. There is a 40 per cent chance of drizzle this morning. Winds will become southeast 20 km/h near noon. High 12. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 9.