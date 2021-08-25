Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There is a mixed bag of weather across the region today. Looking toward the weekend, get set for a damp weekend with showers in the forecast. At least a few days of rain might dampen down the fires across the region.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

Fog advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Dense fog areas have settled in over some parts of the region this morning and should dissipate by the middle of the morning. Travel may be hazardous in some locations due to reduced visibility.It is 12 in Thunder Bay this morning. The high will be 27 with the Humidex at 29. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Skies should be clearing near noon. Winds becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 12.

Fort Frances Weather

Its is 16 headed to a high of 22 in Fort Frances under cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight partly cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 11.

Attawapiskat Weather

It is 10 in Attawapiskat headed to a high of 12. Skies will be cloudy, and there will be periods of rain beginning near noon. Winds will be from the east 20 km/h this morning.

Tonight there will be periods of rain ending after midnight then skies will clear. Low overnight of 6.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

There will be cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning with a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High today will be 19. The UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Fog patches will be developing after midnight. Winds will be from the west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 8.