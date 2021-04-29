Thunder Bay – LIFE – We’re less than 24 hours away from the next big Thunder Bay 50/50 Grand Prize draw. Last month’s winner – Edna Parsons – took home an incredible $664K!!! This month’s jackpot is already over $½ Million and growing by the hour!

Overall the Thunder Bay 50/50 has given out over $1.6M in cash prizes.

Get your tickets at www.thunderbay5050.ca

!

Purchasers have shared why they’re so happy to support this draw:

“I was airlifted to your Hospital and had 2 stents installed to save my life. I feel the need to give back in appreciation for what the Cardiac Cath Lab did for me and my family.” – Jeff A.

“I buy tickets in the Thunder Bay 50/50 because it’s important to support the Regional Hospital, which is so important to the well being of all of us living in the north.” – Dave S.

“I wanted to support the hospital as it has helped my family, and it’s very important to have the equipment to help many people in NW Ontario. We all need hope in these trying times. Even if you don’t win, every dollar helps!!” – Susan Y.

Tickets are available online only at thunderbay5050.ca:

$10 for 5 numbers

$20 for 30 numbers

$50 for 150 numbers (best value)

** Must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 29, 2021 to be eligible for the Grand Prize draw on April 30, 2021.

Ticket purchasers must be present in Ontario to purchase and 18 years old or older.

The Thunder Bay 50/50 continues each month with the Grand Prize drawn on the last Friday of the month. Net proceeds support the highest priority equipment needs at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Lottery licence RAF1199631