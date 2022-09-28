September’s Thunder Bay 50/50 is currently just shy of $500,000, this is the 12th month in a row that the draw has awarded over Half a Million dollars.

Sales for the draw close Thursday, September 29th at 11:59PM (Tomorrow), tickets are available at www.thunderbay5050.ca

Since the draw started back in January of 2021, it has raised over $14 Million dollars for local healthcare initiatives at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Just this month, a new 3T MRI was installed at the hospital and funded in part by the fundraiser.