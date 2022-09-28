THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Garry Matthews, a 39-year-old male.

Garry was last heard from at about 3:30 pm on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

At that time he was believed to be travelling to Thunder Bay from the Sioux Lookout area. It is believed that he did arrive to the City of Thunder Bay.

Garry is described as an Indigenous man standing about 5’7” tall with a heavy build. He has long black hair and brown eyes.

Clothing descriptors are unavailable.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.