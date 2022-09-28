ATIKOKAN – NEWS – Rodney BENJAMIN, Amanda MALENFANT and Sherquan REMY of Toronto face drug charges following an investigation into drug trafficking in the Atikokan area.

The arrests came when the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence in the Town of Atikokan on September 26, 2022.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of three people and the seizure of suspected illicit substances, including cocaine and fentanyl, Canadian currency and items associated with drug trafficking.

Rodney BENJAMIN, 37 years-old, of Atikokan, Ontario, Sherquan REMY, 19 years-old, of Toronto, Ontario and Amanda MALENFANT, 40 years-old, of Atikokan, Ontario have each been arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid – contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

The first two accused remain in custody and are schedule to appear in front of the Ontario Court of Justice – Kenora Regional Bail court on September 27, 2022. The third accused was released by way of a Form 10 release document and is scheduled to appear in front of the Ontario Court of Justice – Atikokan on November 16, 2022.

Assisting in the investigation were members of the OPP’s Rainy River District Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment, the Provincial Guns and Gang Unit, the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and an OPP Canine Unit.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/ , where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.