Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District is seeing a jump in the number of cases of COVID-19. There are 15 cases reported for Thursday, April 29, 2021.

All 15 cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.

14 cases are from close contact, and on case is pending.

There have been nine cases resolved, leaving the current active cases at 67.

There is also another instance of one of the Variants of Concern in the district.