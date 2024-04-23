TORONTO – WEATHER – It was tears of joy last night at the Toronto Maple Leafs tied the Boston Bruins in a thrilling 3-2 victory. Those tears are continuing in the Big Smoke today as rainfall.

Toronto faces a variable weather day, starting off mostly cloudy with rising chances of rain as the day progresses. Observed early this morning at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the city is set for a shift in weather patterns influenced by strong southwestern winds.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature : Currently at 9.5°C with the high expected to reach 16°C.

: Currently at 9.5°C with the high expected to reach 16°C. Wind : South-southwest at 14 km/h, increasing in intensity with gusts expected to reach up to 50 km/h.

: South-southwest at 14 km/h, increasing in intensity with gusts expected to reach up to 50 km/h. Barometric Pressure : 101.3 kPa and falling, indicating an incoming change in the weather.

: 101.3 kPa and falling, indicating an incoming change in the weather. Humidity : Relatively low at 46%, with a dew point of -1.6°C.

: Relatively low at 46%, with a dew point of -1.6°C. Visibility : Excellent at 24 km under mostly cloudy skies.

: Excellent at 24 km under mostly cloudy skies. Condition Summary: Mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers developing later in the afternoon.

Tonight’s Forecast The evening will remain mainly cloudy with a few showers starting in the evening and tapering off after midnight. However, a 40% chance of showers will persist into the night. Winds will shift from southwest at 20 km/h to light in the evening, then to northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The temperature is expected to drop to a low of 6°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast (Wednesday, April 24)

Morning : Cloudy with a 40% chance of early morning showers.

: Cloudy with a 40% chance of early morning showers. Afternoon : Weather is expected to clear up, with northwest winds continuing at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The temperature will peak at 9°C.

: Weather is expected to clear up, with northwest winds continuing at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The temperature will peak at 9°C. Night: Clear skies with a chilly low of minus 1°C.

Extended Outlook (Thursday, April 25)

Day : Sunny with a high of 9°C, offering a pleasant but brisk spring day.

: Sunny with a high of 9°C, offering a pleasant but brisk spring day. Night: Clear conditions continue with a low of plus 2°C, slightly warmer than the previous night.

Wardrobe Recommendations Given the variable weather, layering is key. Start with a base of breathable materials, add a sweater or light jacket, and carry a waterproof layer for the potential showers. Comfortable walking shoes with good grip are advisable for the fluctuating conditions.

Weather Trivia Toronto’s record for the highest April temperature was set on April 27, 1990, when the mercury soared to 32.2°C, an unusual spike for spring weather in the city.