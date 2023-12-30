WHITESAND – WEATHER – Residents in Whitesand and Armstrong are bracing for a chilly close to the year, with temperatures dropping significantly and occasional flurries in the forecast.
Today’s Weather (Saturday):
- Morning: Cloudy with a wind chill making it feel like -12°C. Winds will remain light.
- Afternoon: The high will be around -7°C, with a 30% chance of flurries.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Layer up with thermal wear, a heavy coat, insulated boots, and gloves to stay warm in these freezing conditions.
Tonight’s Forecast:
- Evening: Continuing cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Winds picking up late evening.
- Overnight: A low of -16°C with a wind chill feeling like -24°C.
Outlook for New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31):
- Day: Cloudy with a 30% chance of morning flurries. The high will be around -12°C.
- Evening: Clear skies with a low plummeting to -20°C.
New Year’s Day Weather (Monday, January 1):
- Day: A mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -2°C.
- Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -6°C.
Following Day (Tuesday, January 2):
- Day: Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. High of -5°C.
- Night: Continued cloudy conditions with a 60% chance of flurries and a low of -18°C.
Weather Trivia: Did you know? The coldest temperature ever recorded in Ontario was -58°C in Iroquois Falls in 1935!