WHITESAND – WEATHER – Residents in Whitesand and Armstrong are bracing for a chilly close to the year, with temperatures dropping significantly and occasional flurries in the forecast.

Today’s Weather (Saturday):

Morning: Cloudy with a wind chill making it feel like -12°C. Winds will remain light.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layer up with thermal wear, a heavy coat, insulated boots, and gloves to stay warm in these freezing conditions.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Evening: Continuing cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Winds picking up late evening.

Outlook for New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31):

Day: Cloudy with a 30% chance of morning flurries. The high will be around -12°C.

New Year’s Day Weather (Monday, January 1):

Day: A mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -2°C.

Following Day (Tuesday, January 2):

Day: Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. High of -5°C.

Weather Trivia: Did you know? The coldest temperature ever recorded in Ontario was -58°C in Iroquois Falls in 1935!