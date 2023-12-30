SIOUX LOOKOUT – WEATHER – Sioux Lookout is currently enveloped in a misty morning with temperatures hovering around -7°C. The day ahead promises to be cloudy with a notable chance of flurries.

Today’s Weather (Saturday):

Mist with a wind chill making it feel close to -16°C. Afternoon: The temperature remains steady at -7°C, with a 60% chance of flurries.

Wardrobe Recommendations: It’s essential to dress warmly in layers, including thermal wear, a heavy jacket, and insulated gloves. Don’t forget your winter hat and scarf to protect against the chill.

Tonight’s Forecast:

The sky remains cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Overnight: Expect a low of -14°C, with the wind chill dropping to -19°C.

Outlook for New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31):

Starting cloudy with a 30% chance of morning flurries, then turning to a mix of sun and cloud by the afternoon. The high is forecasted at -10°C. Evening: Clear skies, with temperatures plummeting to -16°C.

New Year’s Day Weather (Monday, January 1):

Sunny with a high of -3°C, offering a slightly warmer start to the new year. Night: Cloudiness increases, bringing a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -8°C.

Following Day (Tuesday, January 2):

Overcast with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of -5°C. Night: Cloudy periods continue with a 40% chance of flurries and a low of -17°C.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that Sioux Lookout is often referred to as the “Hub of the North,” serving as a vital connection point for many northern communities?