RED LAKE – WEATHER – In Red Lake, the temperature currently stands at a chilly -8°C under cloudy skies. The day ahead is set to witness periods of snow, gradually clearing up as we approach the evening.

Today’s Forecast (Saturday):

Snow begins early, with a brisk north wind of 20 km/h. The wind chill makes it feel as cold as -17°C. Afternoon: The high for the day is -7°C. The wind chill in the afternoon will be around -12°C, slightly less biting than in the morning.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Dress warmly! A heavy coat, thermal layers, insulated boots, gloves, and a hat are essential to combat the cold and snow.

Tonight’s Outlook:

Cloudy with a wind chill dropping to -12°C. Overnight: The temperature further dips to a low of -16°C, and the wind chill could make it feel as cold as -20°C.

Weather for New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31):

The morning clouds will clear, giving way to a sunny day. The high is forecasted at -9°C, but the wind chill in the morning could drop to -22°C. Evening: A clear night with a low of -11°C. Perfect for ringing in the New Year under the stars!

New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1):

A sunny start to the year with a high of -3°C. A good day for outdoor New Year’s celebrations. Night: The clouds roll back in, bringing a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -9°C.

Following Day (Tuesday, January 2):

Expect a cloudy day with a 40% chance of flurries. The high will be around -5°C. Night: The sky remains cloudy with occasional flurries and a low of -17°C.

Weather Trivia: Did you know Red Lake is known for its gold mines, making it a significant contributor to Ontario’s mining industry?