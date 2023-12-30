RED LAKE – WEATHER – In Red Lake, the temperature currently stands at a chilly -8°C under cloudy skies. The day ahead is set to witness periods of snow, gradually clearing up as we approach the evening.
Today’s Forecast (Saturday):
- Morning: Snow begins early, with a brisk north wind of 20 km/h. The wind chill makes it feel as cold as -17°C.
- Afternoon: The high for the day is -7°C. The wind chill in the afternoon will be around -12°C, slightly less biting than in the morning.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Dress warmly! A heavy coat, thermal layers, insulated boots, gloves, and a hat are essential to combat the cold and snow.
Tonight’s Outlook:
- Evening: Cloudy with a wind chill dropping to -12°C.
- Overnight: The temperature further dips to a low of -16°C, and the wind chill could make it feel as cold as -20°C.
Weather for New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31):
- Day: The morning clouds will clear, giving way to a sunny day. The high is forecasted at -9°C, but the wind chill in the morning could drop to -22°C.
- Evening: A clear night with a low of -11°C. Perfect for ringing in the New Year under the stars!
New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1):
- Day: A sunny start to the year with a high of -3°C. A good day for outdoor New Year’s celebrations.
- Night: The clouds roll back in, bringing a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -9°C.
Following Day (Tuesday, January 2):
- Day: Expect a cloudy day with a 40% chance of flurries. The high will be around -5°C.
- Night: The sky remains cloudy with occasional flurries and a low of -17°C.
Weather Trivia: Did you know Red Lake is known for its gold mines, making it a significant contributor to Ontario’s mining industry?