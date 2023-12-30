Sachigo Lake is currently experiencing a brisk -8°C, with the day set to bring cloudy skies and a possibility of light flurries.

Today’s Forecast (Saturday):

A 40% chance of flurries with a north wind blowing at 20 km/h. The temperature will start to drop, reaching -13°C in the afternoon. The wind chill will make it feel as cold as -15°C in the morning and even chillier at -22°C in the afternoon. Wardrobe Suggestions: Layer up with heavy winter clothing. Don’t forget a warm hat, gloves, and a scarf to protect against the wind chill.

Tonight’s Outlook:

The wind will ease early in the evening, but it’s going to be a cold night with temperatures dropping to -21°C. The wind chill will hover around -18°C in the evening and plummet to -25°C overnight, increasing the risk of frostbite. Weather Advisory: Be cautious if you’re venturing outside. Prolonged exposure to such low temperatures can be dangerous.

Weather for New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31):

The morning clouds will give way to clear skies. The wind will shift to southwest at 20 km/h by late morning. A high of -9°C is expected, but the wind chill could reach a biting -28°C in the morning, moderating slightly to -17°C in the afternoon. Frostbite risk is significant. Evening: Expect cloudy periods with a low of -10°C. Perfect for a cozy New Year’s Eve indoors!

New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1):

A cloudy start to the year with a 60% chance of snow and a high near -4°C. Night: The clouds continue, along with a 60% chance of flurries and a low of -13°C.

Weather Trivia: Did you know Sachigo Lake is known for its beautiful northern lights, especially visible during clear, cold winter nights?