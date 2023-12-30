THUNDER BAY – Are you a winner? Here are the latest winning OLG numbers.
Friday 29/12/2023
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $27 million
03, 06, 09, 25, 30, 36 & 42 Bonus 34
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 2-D, 5-S, 2-C, K-H, 3-C.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
8, 24, 26, 28, 37 & 39 Bonus 21.
PICK-2: 0 9
PICK-3: 4 3 8
PICK-4: 8 9 0 8
ENCORE: 9334501
DAILY KENO
1, 5, 7, 9, 12, 19, 25, 31, 39, 40,
42, 44, 45, 47, 50, 52, 54, 58, 62, 66.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 1 4
PICK-3: 6 7 1
PICK-4: 1 1 7 0
ENCORE: 7736179
DAILY KENO
11, 14, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 30, 37, 40,
42, 43, 53, 55, 57, 60, 62, 65, 66, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CANOE
|
FOREST
|
FREEDOM
|
LACROSSE
|
MITTENS
|
NORTH
© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. “Wheel of Fortune” is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716