Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation – EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS – Dec. 29, 2023

By
NetNewsLedger
-
12362
OLG 649

THUNDER BAY – Are you a winner? Here are the latest winning OLG numbers.

Friday 29/12/2023

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $27 million
03, 06, 09, 25, 30, 36 & 42 Bonus 34

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 2-D, 5-S, 2-C, K-H, 3-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
8, 24, 26, 28, 37 & 39  Bonus 21.

PICK-2: 0 9

PICK-3: 4 3 8

PICK-4: 8 9 0 8

ENCORE: 9334501 

DAILY KENO
1, 5, 7, 9, 12, 19, 25, 31, 39, 40,
42, 44, 45, 47, 50, 52, 54, 58, 62, 66. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 1 4

PICK-3: 6 7 1

PICK-4: 1 1 7 0

ENCORE: 7736179

DAILY KENO
11, 14, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 30, 37, 40,
42, 43, 53, 55, 57, 60, 62, 65, 66, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS 

CANOE 

FOREST  

FREEDOM 

LACROSSE 

MITTENS 

NORTH 

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. “Wheel of Fortune” is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Previous articleSachigo Lake Weather Update: Chilly Days and Frosty Nights
Next articleWasaho Cree Nation Weather Update: Brisk Winds and Snowy Chances
NetNewsLedger
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but we are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com. Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Facebook Linkedin Pinterest Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR