THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Set to live it up? Did your numbers hit?

Wednesday 10/01/2024

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million

03, 18, 25, 31, 35 & 39. Bonus 01.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize

48007998-04

ONTARIO 49

5, 10, 16, 24, 29 & 34. Bonus 25.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 4-D, 9-D, 5-D, 4-S, K-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

J = JACK, H = HEART,

Q = QUEEN, S = SPADE,

K = KING, D = DIAMOND

A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:

3, 4, 13, 20, 24 & 39 Bonus 37.

PICK-2: 4 0

PICK-3: 9 7 7

PICK-4: 1 6 9 7

ENCORE: 0165375

DAILY KENO

4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 12, 14, 15, 26, 29,

31, 32, 35, 38, 40, 41, 48, 49, 53, 54.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 5 6

PICK-3: 7 7 6

PICK-4: 5 4 7 0

ENCORE: 0632710

DAILY KENO

2, 12, 18, 19, 22, 23, 26, 29, 30, 31,

32, 34, 41, 43, 47, 50, 58, 66, 67, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

CHIPMUNK DEER DONUTS MAPLE PADDLE SNOWMOBILE

