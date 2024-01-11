THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Set to live it up? Did your numbers hit?
Wednesday 10/01/2024
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
03, 18, 25, 31, 35 & 39. Bonus 01.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
48007998-04
ONTARIO 49
5, 10, 16, 24, 29 & 34. Bonus 25.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 4-D, 9-D, 5-D, 4-S, K-C.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
3, 4, 13, 20, 24 & 39 Bonus 37.
PICK-2: 4 0
PICK-3: 9 7 7
PICK-4: 1 6 9 7
ENCORE: 0165375
DAILY KENO
4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 12, 14, 15, 26, 29,
31, 32, 35, 38, 40, 41, 48, 49, 53, 54.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 5 6
PICK-3: 7 7 6
PICK-4: 5 4 7 0
ENCORE: 0632710
DAILY KENO
2, 12, 18, 19, 22, 23, 26, 29, 30, 31,
32, 34, 41, 43, 47, 50, 58, 66, 67, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CHIPMUNK
|
DEER
|
DONUTS
|
MAPLE
|
PADDLE
|
SNOWMOBILE
© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. “Wheel of Fortune” is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716