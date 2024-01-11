THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Residents of Thunder Bay are waking up to a bone-chilling -20°C this morning, reminiscent of 0°F temperatures familiar to older generations. The city remains under a cloudy sky with a 30 percent chance of flurries in the early hours. Despite the light winds of up to 15 km/h, the wind chill is making it feel significantly colder, with temperatures feeling like -20°C in the morning and improving slightly to -13°C in the afternoon.

As night descends, the frigid conditions will persist. Cloud cover will continue, with flurries expected to begin around midnight, potentially bringing a local accumulation of 2 cm. The wind, blowing from the northeast at 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h, will contribute to a low of -15°C, which will feel more like -16°C in the evening and drop to -23°C overnight.

Looking forward to Friday, the flurries are predicted to end around noon, giving way to mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of more light snow. The local accumulation could reach another 2 cm. The high for the day is expected to be -10°C, but the wind chill in the morning will make it feel as cold as -23°C, slightly warming to -16°C in the afternoon. Friday night will see cloudy periods with temperatures plummeting to a low of -23°C.

The weekend outlook for Thunder Bay doesn’t offer much relief from the cold. Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -15°C, and the night will bring cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a low of -25°C.