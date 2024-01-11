FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – Fort Frances is experiencing a notably milder mid-January day, with the temperature currently at -6°C, making it the warmest in the region today. In 2020 on this day it was a very frigid -38.5c setting a record for cold weather on January 11th.

Residents should prepare for periods of snow, bringing an accumulation of 2 to 4 cm. The light winds at speeds up to 15 km/h won’t provide much relief from the cold, as wind chill values are expected to drop to -12°C in the morning and further to -20°C in the afternoon.

As night falls, the snow will taper off, leaving mainly cloudy skies. An additional snowfall of 2 cm is anticipated. The temperature will plummet to a low of -16°C, with wind chill making it feel like a biting -22°C.

Friday brings a welcome change with mainly sunny skies, although the temperatures will remain low. The high for the day is forecasted at -11°C, but the wind chill in the morning could feel as cold as -22°C, warming slightly to -16°C in the afternoon. Friday night will see cloudy periods with the temperature dropping to a frigid -26°C.

The weekend in Fort Frances doesn’t promise much respite from the cold. Saturday’s forecast includes a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a high of -19°C. The night will continue to be cold with cloudy periods and a 40 percent chance of flurries, with temperatures dipping to -27°C.