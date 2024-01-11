Winter’s Grip Tightens in Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Vermilion Bay and Dryden – WEATHER – The region is going to be wrapped in a snowy embrace today, with temperatures plummeting and snowfall adding a wintry charm to the landscape.

Today’s Weather Snapshot:

Snowy Skies: Residents can expect periods of snow, bringing an accumulation of 2 to 4 cm. The northeast wind at 20 km/h will add to the wintry feel, and the high for the day is forecasted to be -10°C. The wind chill factor, however, will make it feel more like -22°C.

Looking Ahead:

Chilly Evening: As night falls, the light snow is expected to cease near midnight, but the skies will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. The low temperature will dip to -20°C, and with the wind chill, it could feel as cold as -29°C. Residents should be cautious of frostbite risks.

As night falls, the light snow is expected to cease near midnight, but the skies will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. The low temperature will dip to -20°C, and with the wind chill, it could feel as cold as -29°C. Residents should be cautious of frostbite risks. Friday’s Forecast: January 12 will see a mix of sun and clouds, with early morning flurries having a 40% chance of occurring. The temperature is expected to reach a high of -15°C. The wind chill in the morning could feel like -27°C, warming slightly to -21°C in the afternoon.

January 12 will see a mix of sun and clouds, with early morning flurries having a 40% chance of occurring. The temperature is expected to reach a high of -15°C. The wind chill in the morning could feel like -27°C, warming slightly to -21°C in the afternoon. Starry and Frosty Night: The night will be clear with a low of -28°C, leading into a sunny Saturday with a high of -19°C. However, Saturday night will bring cloudy periods and a 40% chance of flurries, with temperatures dropping to -27°C.

A Winter’s Tale in Vermilion Bay and Dryden:

This period is a testament to the enduring winter season in these communities. Residents are advised to dress warmly, ensuring layers that can combat the wind chill and potential frostbite. The serene snowfall, while picturesque, necessitates caution for those venturing outdoors, particularly during evening and night hours.