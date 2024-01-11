Wasaho Cree Nation Experiences a Slightly Milder January Chill

In Wasaho Cree Nation, today’s temperature at -18°C is a notable shift from the extreme cold experienced on this day in 2012, when it was a bone-chilling -38.8°C.

Today’s Weather Overview

Chill in the Air: The day will be primarily cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries. Strong northern winds at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, will bring the wind chill down to -35°C in the morning and -26°C in the afternoon. Residents should prepare for frostbite risks and dress accordingly.

The day will be primarily cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries. Strong northern winds at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, will bring the wind chill down to -35°C in the morning and -26°C in the afternoon. Residents should prepare for frostbite risks and dress accordingly. Historical Perspective: The current weather is significantly warmer compared to the record low of -38.8°C back in 2012, showcasing the variability of winter temperatures in the region.

Weather Forecast:

Frosty Evening: The night will see partly cloudy skies with continued gusty winds. The temperature will drop to -22°C, with a wind chill making it feel like -34°C, heightening the risk of frostbite.

The night will see partly cloudy skies with continued gusty winds. The temperature will drop to -22°C, with a wind chill making it feel like -34°C, heightening the risk of frostbite. Frosty Weekend: Friday, January 12, will be mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of light snow by late afternoon. Strong winds will continue, and the high is expected to be -18°C, feeling like -33°C due to the wind chill. The night will bring periods of snow and a low of -19°C. Saturday, January 13, will continue with periods of snow and a high of -16°C, followed by a cloudy night with a low of -16°C.

In summary, Wasaho Cree Nation is experiencing a comparatively milder winter day, though the temperatures remain well below freezing. Residents should stay prepared for frostbite risks and ensure they are well-equipped to handle the cold, especially with the windy conditions.