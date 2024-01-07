Thunder Bay – Entertainment – Did your numbers hit?

Saturday 06/01/2024

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw

18, 19, 33, 38, 48 & 49 Bonus No 27

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize

96943233-01

ONTARIO 49

5, 13, 21, 23, 33 & 42. Bonus 17.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000

1, 8, 9, 13, 25 & 35. Bonus 42.

Early Bird: 9, 25, 32 & 36.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: A-S, 7-C, Q-D, 2-D, 2-S.

Legend: C = CLUB, H = HEART, S = SPADE, D = DIAMOND J = JACK, Q = QUEEN, K = KING, A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO

9, 10, 14, 22, 24 & 39 Bonus 7.

PICK-2: 0 8

PICK-3: 0 6 3

PICK-4: 8 6 2 8

ENCORE: 9332869

DAILY KENO

10, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 28, 29, 34,

43, 45, 47, 48, 52, 54, 56, 58, 63, 68.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 8 2

PICK-3: 5 1 5

PICK-4: 4 2 3 3

ENCORE: 0290357

DAILY KENO

1, 3, 6, 7, 15, 16, 22, 24, 30, 36,

38, 42, 43, 47, 51, 57, 62, 64, 66, 68.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: CANADIAN THINGS FISH LACROSSE PRAIRIES SCARF SKATES TOBOGGAN

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. “Wheel of Fortune” is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716