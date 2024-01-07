Thunder Bay – Entertainment – Did your numbers hit?
Saturday 06/01/2024
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
18, 19, 33, 38, 48 & 49 Bonus No 27
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
96943233-01
ONTARIO 49
5, 13, 21, 23, 33 & 42. Bonus 17.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000
1, 8, 9, 13, 25 & 35. Bonus 42.
Early Bird: 9, 25, 32 & 36.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: A-S, 7-C, Q-D, 2-D, 2-S.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
9, 10, 14, 22, 24 & 39 Bonus 7.
PICK-2: 0 8
PICK-3: 0 6 3
PICK-4: 8 6 2 8
ENCORE: 9332869
DAILY KENO
10, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 28, 29, 34,
43, 45, 47, 48, 52, 54, 56, 58, 63, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 8 2
PICK-3: 5 1 5
PICK-4: 4 2 3 3
ENCORE: 0290357
DAILY KENO
1, 3, 6, 7, 15, 16, 22, 24, 30, 36,
38, 42, 43, 47, 51, 57, 62, 64, 66, 68.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
|
FISH
|
LACROSSE
|
PRAIRIES
|
SCARF
|
SKATES
|
TOBOGGAN
© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc.
