6782
Thunder Bay – Entertainment – Did your numbers hit?

Saturday 06/01/2024

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw

18, 19, 33, 38, 48 & 49  Bonus No 27

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
96943233-01

ONTARIO 49
5, 13, 21, 23, 33 & 42. Bonus 17. 

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000
1, 8, 9, 13, 25 & 35. Bonus 42. 

Early Bird:  9, 25, 32 & 36. 

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand:  A-S, 7-C, Q-D, 2-D, 2-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
9, 10, 14, 22, 24 & 39  Bonus 7. 

PICK-2:  0 8

PICK-3:  0 6 3

PICK-4:  8 6 2 8

ENCORE:  9332869

DAILY KENO
10, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 28, 29, 34,
43, 45, 47, 48, 52, 54, 56, 58, 63, 68. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  8 2

PICK-3:  5 1 5

PICK-4:  4 2 3 3

ENCORE:  0290357

DAILY KENO
1, 3, 6, 7, 15, 16, 22, 24, 30, 36,
38, 42, 43, 47, 51, 57, 62, 64, 66, 68.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 

CANADIAN THINGS

FISH 

LACROSSE 

PRAIRIES 

SCARF 

SKATES 

TOBOGGAN 

