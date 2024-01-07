THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Another Incident on Highway 102. A transport truck off the road.

ROAD RESTRICTION: #Hwy102 from Sistonens Corners to #ThunderBay – Alternating traffic following collision. ^jt — OPPCommunicationsNWR (@OPP_COMM_NWR) January 7, 2024

Other on #HWY102 Eastbound between HWYS 11/17 – SISTONEN’S CORNER – END OF HWY and HWYS 11/17 – SISTONEN’S CORNER – END OF HWY, Thunder Bay. Lane and EAST shoulder closed. #Incident #ONHwys https://t.co/bmwR3tmIYE — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) January 7, 2024

Winter driving conditions appear to be a factor in yet another incident at Sistonen’s Corner.

Developing story.