Today’s Forecast: Snow Ending, Clouds Lingering

Morning Weather Overview: A Snowy and Windy Start

Thunder Bay experiences a cold -8°C morning with periods of snow ending early, followed by mainly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of flurries. Expect northwest winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, though these will become lighter later in the afternoon. The high is predicted to be -7°C, with wind chill values of -17°C in the morning and -12°C in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy with Falling Temperatures

Evening Outlook: Chilly Winds Continue

The evening in Thunder Bay will see partly cloudy skies with winds up to 15 km/h. Temperatures will drop to -19°C, with wind chills of -14°C in the evening and -26°C overnight, so stay warm!

Monday, 8th January: Clouds Increase, Chance of Afternoon Flurries

Day and Night Weather Patterns

Monday will start with increasing cloudiness, and there’s a 60% chance of afternoon flurries. East winds at 20 km/h will start early in the afternoon. The high will be around -4°C, with a morning wind chill of -25°C improving to -12°C in the afternoon. The night will be cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries and a low of -10°C.

Tuesday, 9th January: Overcast with Flurry Chances

Consistent Cold Conditions

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of -7°C. The night will bring cloudy periods, with temperatures dropping to -17°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: For such chilly weather, residents are advised to wear layers. Start with a base of thermal underwear, add a fleece or wool layer for insulation, and top with a wind-resistant, insulated jacket. A warm hat, gloves, and scarf are key to protect against the wind chill. Insulated boots are recommended for warmth and stability on snowy ground.

Weather Trivia: Did you know? Thunder Bay is known for its “lake effect” snow, which occurs when cold winds move across long expanses of warmer lake water, picking up water vapor which freezes and is deposited on the leeward shores, such as those of Lake Superior. This phenomenon can lead to sudden and heavy snowfall, making Thunder Bay’s winter weather particularly unique and challenging.