THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service has issued an appeal to the public for assistance in locating 17-year-old Nakita Machimity, who has been reported missing. Nakita was last observed on January 6th, 2024, in the vicinity of 100 Limbrick Street.

Described as an Indigenous female, Nakita stands approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall with a medium build. She is recognizable by her long black hair and brown eyes.

At the time of her last sighting, Nakita was wearing a black winter toque, a black winter parka, a grey sweater, dark pants, and tan boots.

The Thunder Bay Police urge anyone with information regarding Nakita’s whereabouts to come forward. You can contact the police directly at (807) 684-1200. For those who wish to provide information anonymously, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.