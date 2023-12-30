Wasaho Cree Nation is currently under a cloudy sky, with temperatures and wind chills that call for warm layers and careful planning.

Today’s Forecast (Saturday):

Condition: Cloudy with a 30% chance of snow flurries.

Cloudy with a 30% chance of snow flurries. Wind: Northwest winds blowing at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h.

Northwest winds blowing at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. High Temperature: -11°C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -22°C.

-11°C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -22°C. Wardrobe Suggestions: Dress in warm, wind-resistant clothing. Layering is key in such cold conditions.

Tonight’s Outlook:

Condition: Continued cloudiness with a slight chance of flurries in the evening.

Continued cloudiness with a slight chance of flurries in the evening. Wind: Persistent northwest winds at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h.

Persistent northwest winds at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h. Low Temperature: Dropping to -17°C, with the wind chill making it feel as cold as -22°C in the evening and a frigid -27°C overnight.

Dropping to -17°C, with the wind chill making it feel as cold as -22°C in the evening and a frigid -27°C overnight. Advice: Stay indoors if possible, especially later in the evening when the temperature drops.

Weather for New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31):

Day: Mainly cloudy with winds shifting to the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high will be around -9°C, but the wind chill in the morning will be a biting -27°C, improving slightly to -21°C in the afternoon.

Mainly cloudy with winds shifting to the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high will be around -9°C, but the wind chill in the morning will be a biting -27°C, improving slightly to -21°C in the afternoon. Evening: The chance of snow increases to 60%, with a low of -9°C. A snowy New Year’s Eve is on the cards!

New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1):

Day and Night: Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of snow throughout the day and night. Expect a high of -5°C during the day and a low of -19°C at night.

Weather Trivia: In Wasaho Cree Nation, winter brings not just cold temperatures but also opportunities to experience unique winter activities and traditions that are part of the community’s rich cultural heritage.