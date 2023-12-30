The city of Kenora is waking up to a misty and chilly morning, with a snowy day ahead.

Today’s Forecast (Saturday):

Condition: Cloudy with snow starting early in the morning. Expect around 2 cm of snowfall.

-5°C, but with the wind chill, it will feel closer to -15°C. Wardrobe Suggestions: Ensure to wear insulated and waterproof outerwear, especially if you plan to be outdoors. Snow boots and thermal gloves are advisable.

Tonight’s Outlook:

Condition: Light snow expected to end by the evening, followed by cloudy skies.

Dropping to -12°C, with a wind chill making it feel like -16°C. Advice: Perfect evening for a warm indoor activity, considering the chilly conditions outside.

Weather for New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31):

Day: A cloudy morning will give way to a mix of sun and cloud later. Light winds at 15 km/h.

-7°C, feeling like -19°C in the morning due to wind chill, improving slightly to -10°C in the afternoon. Evening: Clear skies with a low of -13°C. A crisp and clear end to the year.

New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1):

Day: A sunny start to the new year with a high of -3°C.

January 2 (Tuesday):

Day and Night: Expect cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries, a high of -5°C, and a low of -15°C at night.

Weather Trivia: Kenora’s winter landscape offers a stunning backdrop for New Year celebrations. The snow-covered surroundings are not just beautiful but also a reminder of the region’s unique climatic conditions.