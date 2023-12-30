Vermilion Bay and Dryden Weather Update: Snowy Start, Clear New Year’s Eve

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
8964
Winter Weather Update

Vermilion Bay and Dryden are experiencing a chilly and cloudy morning, with snow on the horizon.

Today’s Forecast (Saturday):

  • Condition: Cloudy skies with snow beginning this morning, accumulating up to 2 cm.
  • Wind: North winds picking up to 20 km/h in the afternoon.
  • High Temperature: -5°C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -14°C.
  • Wardrobe Suggestions: Layer up with insulated and waterproof clothing, especially if heading outdoors. Don’t forget your snow boots and a warm hat.

Tonight’s Outlook:

  • Condition: Light snow expected to taper off by the evening, with a 30% chance of flurries thereafter.
  • Wind: North at 20 km/h, calming down late in the evening.
  • Low Temperature: Dropping to -13°C, and the wind chill could make it feel as cold as -18°C.
  • Advice: A cozy evening indoors might be the best option, considering the chilly forecast.

Weather for New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31):

  • Day: Starting cloudy with a 30% chance of morning flurries, then transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud.
  • High Temperature: -8°C, feeling as cold as -22°C in the morning due to wind chill.
  • Evening: Clear skies with a low of -15°C. A brisk and frosty end to the year.

New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1):

  • Day: Sunny, with a high of -3°C, offering a bright start to the new year.
  • Evening: Increasing cloudiness, with temperatures dropping to -7°C.

January 2 (Tuesday):

  • Day and Night: Expect cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries, a high of -5°C, and a low of -16°C at night.

Weather Trivia: The winter season in Vermilion Bay and Dryden is marked by picturesque snowy landscapes and crisp, cold days, perfect for enjoying the beauty of the season.

Previous articleKenora Weather: A Snowy Start and a Sunny New Years Day Ahead
Next articleFort Frances Weather Update: Snowy End to the Year, Sunny New Year’s Day
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR