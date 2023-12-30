Vermilion Bay and Dryden are experiencing a chilly and cloudy morning, with snow on the horizon.
Today’s Forecast (Saturday):
- Condition: Cloudy skies with snow beginning this morning, accumulating up to 2 cm.
- Wind: North winds picking up to 20 km/h in the afternoon.
- High Temperature: -5°C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -14°C.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Layer up with insulated and waterproof clothing, especially if heading outdoors. Don’t forget your snow boots and a warm hat.
Tonight’s Outlook:
- Condition: Light snow expected to taper off by the evening, with a 30% chance of flurries thereafter.
- Wind: North at 20 km/h, calming down late in the evening.
- Low Temperature: Dropping to -13°C, and the wind chill could make it feel as cold as -18°C.
- Advice: A cozy evening indoors might be the best option, considering the chilly forecast.
Weather for New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31):
- Day: Starting cloudy with a 30% chance of morning flurries, then transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud.
- High Temperature: -8°C, feeling as cold as -22°C in the morning due to wind chill.
- Evening: Clear skies with a low of -15°C. A brisk and frosty end to the year.
New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1):
- Day: Sunny, with a high of -3°C, offering a bright start to the new year.
- Evening: Increasing cloudiness, with temperatures dropping to -7°C.
January 2 (Tuesday):
- Day and Night: Expect cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries, a high of -5°C, and a low of -16°C at night.
Weather Trivia: The winter season in Vermilion Bay and Dryden is marked by picturesque snowy landscapes and crisp, cold days, perfect for enjoying the beauty of the season.