Fort Frances wakes up to a brisk -3°C with snowy skies, signaling a chilly close to the year.

Today’s Forecast (Saturday):

  • Condition: Cloudy with snow starting early this morning, accumulating 2 to 4 cm.
  • Wind: Becoming north at 20 km/h in the afternoon.
  • High Temperature: -3°C, but feels closer to -11°C due to wind chill.
  • Wardrobe Suggestions: Ensure to wear heavy winter coats, gloves, and a warm hat, especially if you plan to be outdoors. Snow boots are a must.

Tonight’s Outlook:

  • Condition: Light snow expected to stop late in the evening, followed by cloudy skies.
  • Wind: North at 20 km/h, easing around midnight.
  • Low Temperature: -10°C, feeling like -15°C with the wind chill.
  • Advice: A good night to stay in and enjoy a warm beverage.

Weather for New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31):

  • Day: Starting cloudy, then turning into a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.
  • High Temperature: -6°C, feeling as cold as -15°C in the morning due to wind chill.
  • Evening: Clear skies with a low of -16°C. A crisp evening to ring in the new year.

New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1):

  • Day: Bright and sunny, with a high of -2°C.
  • Evening: Increasing cloudiness, with temperatures dropping to -8°C.

January 2 (Tuesday):

  • Day and Night: Expect cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries, a high of -5°C, and a low of -14°C at night.

Weather Trivia: The winter in Fort Frances offers a quintessential Canadian experience with its snowy landscapes and cold temperatures, perfect for winter sports enthusiasts.

