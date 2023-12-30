In Thunder Bay, the temperature is a cool -3°C as we approach the final weekend of the year.

Today’s Forecast (Saturday):

Condition: Cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon flurries.

Cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon flurries. Wind: Light at up to 15 km/h.

Light at up to 15 km/h. High Temperature: Expected to reach 0°C, but the wind chill makes it feel like -11°C in the morning.

Expected to reach 0°C, but the wind chill makes it feel like -11°C in the morning. Wardrobe Suggestions: Dress in layers with a wind-resistant outer layer. Don’t forget your hat and gloves!

Tonight’s Outlook:

Condition: The cloudiness continues with a 60% chance of flurries.

The cloudiness continues with a 60% chance of flurries. Wind: North at 20 km/h.

North at 20 km/h. Low Temperature: -7°C, feeling like -14°C with the wind chill.

-7°C, feeling like -14°C with the wind chill. Travel Tip: Be cautious of potentially slippery roads if you’re driving out tonight.

Weather for New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31):

Day: Remaining cloudy with a slight chance of morning flurries.

Remaining cloudy with a slight chance of morning flurries. Wind: North at 20 km/h, becoming light by late afternoon.

North at 20 km/h, becoming light by late afternoon. High Temperature: -5°C, with a morning wind chill of -14°C easing slightly to -9°C in the afternoon.

-5°C, with a morning wind chill of -14°C easing slightly to -9°C in the afternoon. Evening: Clearing skies with a low of -15°C. Ideal for cozy indoor celebrations.

New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1):

Day: Welcoming 2023 with sunshine and a high near -1°C.

Welcoming 2023 with sunshine and a high near -1°C. Evening: Expecting partly cloudy skies and a low of -7°C.

January 2 (Tuesday):

Day and Night: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of flurries during the day and a high of -3°C. At night, cloudy periods continue with a 40% chance of flurries and a low of -12°C.

Weather Trivia: Did you know Thunder Bay often experiences a wide range of temperatures during winter, making it a unique place for experiencing different aspects of the Canadian winter?