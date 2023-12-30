TORONTO – WEATHER – Toronto is gearing up for a cloudy end to the year, with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark and occasional chances of flurries.

Today’s Weather (Saturday):

Morning: Cloudy with a wind chill making it feel like -4°C, despite a mild wind.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A warm jacket, scarf, and gloves are recommended to keep cozy in the cloudy and chilly weather.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Evening: Remaining cloudy with light winds.

Outlook for New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31):

Day: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries in the late afternoon. The high will be around 0°C.

New Year’s Day Weather (Monday, January 1):

Day: A mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 0°C.

Following Day (Tuesday, January 2):

Day: Sunny with a high of +2°C.

Weather Trivia: Did you know? Toronto experiences more than 2000 hours of sunshine annually, despite its chilly winters!