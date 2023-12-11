Thunder Bay – NEWS – There has been another threat at St. Patrick High School. This is the third threat in recent days. In response to the ongoing situation at St. Patrick High School, the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board has announced an early dismissal for the safety and well-being of its students and staff.

This precautionary measure, effective immediately, underscores the board’s commitment to ensuring a secure and responsive educational environment.

Transportation and Pick-up Arrangements

To facilitate a smooth and efficient dismissal, buses will be arriving at St. Patrick High School to transport students back to their homes.

Parents and guardians who prefer to pick up their children personally are welcome to do so at the school. In light of the current circumstances, The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board encourages parents to make contact with their children, especially those with mobile devices, to coordinate pick-up times and ensure a seamless process.

Cancellation of Evening Activities

Additionally, The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board has made the decision to cancel all community use of school permits for the evening of Monday, December 11th.

This cancellation applies to any and all activities and programs scheduled to take place within the school facilities. The decision to cancel these activities is in line with The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board protocol to prioritize student and staff safety in times of uncertainty or emergency situations.

Ongoing Communication and Support

The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board and Thunder Bay Police Service are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available. The board is also working in conjunction with local authorities to manage the situation effectively and ensure the safety of all students and staff.

Parents, guardians, and students are advised to stay tuned to official communications from the school and the school board for further instructions and updates. The school board appreciates the cooperation and understanding of the school community during this time and is committed to providing support and guidance as needed.