THUNDER BAY, ON – A single-vehicle collision on Highway 61 in Neebing has led to the arrest of a Thunder Bay resident on charges of impaired operation. The incident, which occurred just before 2:00 p.m. on December 10, 2023, brought members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to the scene.

Upon investigation, the OPP determined that the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol. The driver, identified as 33-year-old Dana Oestreicher of Thunder Bay, was arrested for impaired operation.

Oestreicher was then transported by EMS to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for evaluation.

The charges laid against Oestreicher under the Criminal Code include:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Following the arrest and medical assessment, Oestreicher was released from custody. A court appearance is scheduled for February 9, 2024, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay.